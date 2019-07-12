Rockwool and board of education agree on a settlement

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Jefferson County Board of Education and Rockwool made a joint announcement settling claims made over Rockwool’s construction site.

As previously reported, the board of education issued a state condemnation action to acquire a portion of land where the manufacturing company is building on in order to develop a student-support center.

As a part of the settlement, Rockwool agreed to give $250,000 towards the board’s purchase of property for the support center and reaffirms a prior commitment to fully fund an air monitoring program through the end of 2022.

The board agreed to install air monitors at North Jefferson and TA Lowery Elementary schools.