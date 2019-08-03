Rockville start-up launches new safety device

Kelley says he's in the safety business for the right reasons.

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland local, Kenny Kelley, worked as a Hollywood stuntman for many years. His lifestyle caught up with him when he found himself on the side of I-95 after a motorcycle accident. Luckily, he was okay, but the experience sparked his entrepreneurial spirit.

“I was all banged up, my cell phone was on the ground and I couldn’t get to it. I thought wow, there really needs to be something.. like I’ve been thinking all these years, a product that will help people in an emergency get help to them immediately,” said Kelley.

Kelley says he’s always had a passion for invention. He hopes his Rockville based start-up company, Silent Beacon, can help others who find themselves in unsafe situations.

“When you’re in an emergency, you would press the button. The button would contact your phone and send out the distress message. The device actually calls 911 or whatever number you store, as well. You’ve got a speaker and a microphone you can talk right into it,” said Kelley.

A local woman carries her Silent Beacon on her keychain. She bought it after a scary incident while walking to her car alone.

“This man in the parking garage was approaching me, talking to me, cat-calling me, it was really uncomfortable. It got me thinking, what if he were to attack me?” Kelsey Kovacs said.

“Thankfully nothing happened, but what if he did? I decided to purchase a Silent Beacon. Now, I look back on that situation. I would have had it right on my keychain, pushed a button, called 911.”

“I really wanted to focus on giving back to the community. I didn’t think about any selfish goals about how I can make more money or how I can drive revenue up. I was really focused on getting to the finish line and providing a product that people really need in our community,” he said.

He says the company has sold around 3,000 devices in the last few months. They’re working to bring it to retail stores, like Best Buy or Home Depot.

The devices retails for just under $100.