Rockville remembers those lost to addiction and overdose

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Community members gathered for a night of remembrance and learning in Rockville Thursday evening.

Over 100 people came out in support of International Overdose and Prevention Awareness Day. Area residents came out to honor and stand with those who have lost loved ones to overdose.

The event featured speakers who shared stories about addiction, along with resources for those currently struggling with active addiction. A local organization called SOUL wants you to know you’re not alone.

“The disease of drug addiction is a very isolating disease. My one message would be–you’re not alone if you have the disease of addiction. Please reach out and get help and if you’re struggling with a family member or loved one with addiction, there’s help out there for you also,” said SOUL member Roxanne Wood.

The event was sponsored by the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services along with the organization, SOUL, which stands for Surviving Our Ultimate Loss. It’s a support system for families who have lost loved ones to addiction.