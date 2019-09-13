Rockville pushes for pedestrian, motorist safety

The state of Maryland, Montgomery County and the city of Rockville are collaborating with community partners to implement the plan.

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – Rockville’s Pedestrian Advocacy Committee came together to talk about the state’s “Vision Zero” campaign.

Vision Zero goes into effect on October 1. The program’s purpose is to eradicate pedestrian, bicyclist and motorist fatalities on roadways.

The Maryland general assembly delegate for Rockville and Gaithersburg shared the program’s innovative approach.

“If you ask the state, where are the most fatalities, what roadways, what intersections? That’s not data they collect right now. So, taking that data-oriented approach of actually knowing where those problem areas are and coming up with specific solutions for those areas is one of the big differences,” says District 17 Delegate Julie Palakovich Carr.

Rockville City Police says the department has issued over 100 warnings and citations to drivers and pedestrians who have failed to follow pedestrian right of way and safety laws over the last four months.