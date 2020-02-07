Rockville police hold meeting to combat racial bias

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM)– Thursday night Rockville police and community members gathered at city hall to hold a meeting around fostering a stronger relationship with police and the community.

The meeting consisted of discussions around racial bias and what residents and officers can do to recognize and correct it. Those in attendance were also able to discuss ways in which they can communicate more effectively with one another to bring racial disparities to light.

“I believe that when you foster gatherings like this and you’re able to say how you feel and hear how other people feel and how you’re reaction or their reaction affects you, we will be a better community and a stronger community,” said longtime resident and former councilmember Virginia Onley.

According to a report done by Montgomery County’s office of legislative oversight, the criminal justice system has been mentioned over 30 times as a challenge for residents in achieving racial equity in Montgomery County.