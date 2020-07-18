Robert E. Lee statue vandalized at Antietam Battlefield

Sharpsburg, Md. (WDVM) — A statue of Robert E. Lee was vandalized last night at Antietam National Battlefield.

National Park Rangers had already covered the statue next to the Newcomer House by the time that our reporters arrived at around 5 PM and have begun investigating the incident.

The Confederate general was vandalized with messages supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, branding the general a racist, and included the statement, “You lost the war” prominently across the base of the statue according to photos posted to social media.

This incident comes after a bronze plaque on the base of the statue was vandalized on June 2nd. It also follows the global protests and similar incidents that arose after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died as a result of police brutality in Minnesota in late May.

The National Park Service also acknowledged the motive behind the vandalism and Katie Liming, a spokeswoman for the National Capital Region of the National Park Service, stated in an email that,

"We acknowledge that this statue represents a controversial figure and chapter of american history and we have installed an information panel at the site to provide visitors with a more holistic history and context of the statue at antietam national battlefield."

Liming also stated that law enforcement officers will continue to patrol and protect the area and the National Parks Service is investigating the incident. She also noted that the investigation on the vandalism that occurred on June 2nd is also ongoing.

The National Park Service preservation crew will begin removing the vandalism as soon as possible.

The statue has been the subject of controversy prior to these incidents. In April 2019, three Maryland congressmen called for the Lee statue to be removed from the battlefield. U.S Rep. David Trone, whose district includes Washington County as well as the battlefield, is supportive of the bill as a co-sponsor. The bill has since been stalled in committee.