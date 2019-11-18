Robbery reported at Frederick American Legion, police search for suspects

Anyone with information is asked to call the Frederick Police Department at 301-600-2102

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick Police Department is currently investigating a robbery that happened at the American Legion in Frederick.

Police responded to the 1400 block of Taney Ave. One employee was restrained and sustained a minor injury. They were treated at the scene.

Police are searching for two suspects described as black males, all dressed in black. They were last seen on foot going towards the senior center located right next door.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Frederick Police Department at 301-600-2102.