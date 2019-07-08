Road Closures: July 8, 2019

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Reported road closures in our area:
- 3000 Block of Hedgesville Road (Berkeley County, WV)
- 4500 Block of Williamsport Pike (Berkeley County, WV)
- Multiple roads in the Charles Town, WV with 8-10 inches of water
- Multiple roads in Ranson, WV with 8-10 inches of water
- Multiple roads in Kearneysville, WV with 8-10 inches of water
- Hollow Road flooded and closed between Valley View Road and Rt. 40 Alt
- Multiple roads in Frederick City, MD
- Wilhide Rd between Blacks Mill Rd and Stevens Rd (Frederick, MD)
- Hornets Nest Rd near Friends Creek (Frederick, MD)
Several vehicles are stuck in high water in Montgomery County, including on Barnesville Road and in Boyds and North Potomac. Please be cautious in these areas and do not attempt to drive through water.