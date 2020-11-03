Road Closure: Both lanes closed on Route 28

News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – (Getty Images)

MINERAL COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Mineral County officials say that both lanes will be closed on Route 28, also known as Frankfort Highway, at the intersection of Parker Road for at least two to three hours.

Officials say a large tree and fallen power lines are in the roadway. No new information is available at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories