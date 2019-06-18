Riverdale man arrested for Crystal City sexual assault

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The man wanted for a sexual assault in Crystal City last week has been identified and arrested thanks to help from a community member.
Following a tip from a member of the public, police arrested Wondimagegn Azemach, 19, of Riverdale, Maryland and charged him with abduction with intent to defile and sexual battery. On Thursday, the suspect allegedly lured a female victim into a building near the Crystal City Shops on the 1500 block of Jefferson Davis Highway. Police say the suspect then inappropriately touched and sexually assaulted the victim before fleeing the area.
