Rifle Mountaineers rank No. 2

Following a 4715 showing in a win over Navy, the West Virginia University rifle team sits at No. 2 in this week’s College Rifle Coaches Association (CRCA) Rankings.

Today’s rankings are based on each team’s highest score shot in its most recent weekend of action. The Mountaineers (7-0, 6-0 GARC) defeated the Midshipmen, 4715-4655, on Nov. 23, at the Bancroft Hall Rifle Range, in Annapolis, Maryland.

TCU jumps to No. 1 with a 4718 score. Kentucky ranks No. 3 with a 4714, while Akron (4697) sits at No. 4. Air Force and Memphis shot matching 4679s to round out the top five.

Nebraska and NC State are tied for No. 7, shooting 4666 marks. Ole Miss tallied 4663 and ranks No. 9, followed by Navy at No. 10 with a 4655 score.

The Mountaineers have concluded the fall portion of their 2019-20 schedule and will resume action against the All-Japan University Team on Sunday, Jan. 12, in Tokyo, Japan.

