Ridgeline International to expand operations in Fairfax County, create jobs

Fairfax County will be gaining 162 new jobs.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — New jobs are coming to Fairfax County, thanks to the technology solutions company Ridgeline International.

The company will be investing $1.75 million to expand its operations in Fairfax County. Ridgeline international will increase the capacity to develop customized solutions to help clients guard against security threats.

“Virginia is home to the highest concentration of tech talent in the nation, which has helped fuel the impressive growth of Ridgeline International in our Commonwealth and globally,” said Governor Northam in a press release. “We salute Ridgeline International’s veteran-focused mission and innovative spirit and congratulate the company on the success that has led to this expansion in Fairfax County.”

The investment will also create 162 new jobs in the county.

