Revision to Diversion First by FCPD

FAIRFAX COUNTY, V.a (WDVM) — Fairfax County might be seeing some changes to 911 response calls.

In a meeting last week, Supervisor Rodney Lusk urged the board to consider having more officers go through Crisis Intervention Training (CIT).

Currently, only 40% of Fairfax County officers have completed the CIT program.

This comes as a follow up revision to the Diversion First plan implemented in 2015.

“Today in Fairfax County if you call 911, your call will most certainly be dispatched to a Fairfax County Police officer… that means we are regularly deploying Fairfax county officers to respond to calls that are principally mental and behavioral health crisis as opposed to criminal activity” said Supervisor Rodney Lusk.

Lusk says that 20% of all calls made to 911 are regarding a mental or behavioral health issue.

By sending more unarmed authorities who have completed CIT to address these calls, Lusk believes situations will be de-escalated.

There was a unanimous vote from the board to research other jurisdictions to develop a plan best fitting for Fairfax County.