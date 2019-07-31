Reston Hospital Center improves NICU services in Fairfax County

RESTON, Va. (WDVM) — Reston Hospital Center has partnered with Children’s National Health System to improve its neonatology unit.

The new 16-bed unit now has a board-certified doctor on-site 24/7, that can provide families with life-saving care closer to home. The unit is designed for babies who need advanced and long-term care due to early birth or labor complications.

“It is a level III NICU setting and so what we’re hoping to do is bring the neonatal care and excellent we’re known for downtown out here to the community,” said Dr. Mariam Said, Medical Director for Reston Hospital Center NICU and Children’s National Medical Center Provider.

“It’s very stressful for a family to have their child in any hospital setting so being able to be closer to support systems is something we’re excited to help families have,” she said.

Officials said they’re excited to bring the same care they provide in Washington D.C. to the Reston community.

“As a mother myself, pretty much every woman can tell you about their labor experience so I believe we get a great gift to be monumental in families lives,” Jessica Webb, DNP, WHNP-BC, RN, Director of Labor and Delivery said.

Amy Foor’s daughter, Nora, was just three pounds 14 ounces when she was born on July 8th.

“It’s very overwhelming, terrifying to walk in for the first time and see your child in an incubator attached to wires and tubes but they’re literally there next to us holding how hands and have been holding our hands through this entire process,” Foor said.

Children’s National was recently ranked number one in the nation for neonatology by U.S. News and World Report for the third year in a row.