Reston couple died while jet skiing

EDGEWATER, Va. (WDVM)–A couple from Reston, Virginia died while jet skiing in the Southern River in Edgewater, Maryland in Anne Arundel County early Wednesday morning.

The couple was identified as Elizabeth Howle, 48, and Jeffrey Sessions, 53. According to officials, the couple hit a day marker while jet skiing. The officials recovered the damaged jet skis, but when they found the bodies, they noticed that neither of the victims were wearing life jackets. The search party for the couple included Anne Arundel County Fire Department, Annapolis Fire Department, Maryland Natural Resources, Maryland State Police and the Coast Guard.