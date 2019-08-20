Resource guide maps out local services

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Downtown Frederick is home to multiple agencies that offer free meals and health resources. Now two organizations have crafted a new brochure that maps them out.

The Downtown Frederick Partnership and Frederick Police Department collaborated to create a three-page resource guide of a dozen nearby agencies.

The guide points out organizations that provide a hot meal, like the Frederick Rescue Mission, and health resources, like the Mental Health Association.

Officials say they aim to advice those experiencing homelessness or those with low-incomes and limited access to resources.

“The brochure has a map inside of it so it’s very easy to use. It’s something that you don’t have to have internet, which is very important for those who we’re trying to get the information out to,” explained Michele Bowman with the Frederick Police Department.

The brochures are distributed by police and can be picked up at local businesses.