Residents react to Jonathan Street shooting

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Jonathan Street was a lot quieter than usual Tuesday morning, residents said they were shocked and in disbelief after a 15-year-old girl was shot Monday night.

Down on the 300 block, residents said the whole Jonathan Street Community wants answers for the girl and her family. She has since been released from Baltimore Shock Trauma, but the residents want justice.

“I just said God I pray for her and I hope she makes it, whatever happened it wasn’t necessary and didn’t make sense at all,” said Jonathan Street Resident Brenda McCray. “They could’ve avoided whatever happened and it shouldn’t have happened. We don’t need any more trouble, we’ve had enough, so people just need to act accordingly instead of violence.”

Other residents who didn’t want to appear on camera said they felt comfortable coming outside Tuesday morning, but still could feel tension in the air. Witnesses claimed they believed the girl was shot in her shoulder after a fight escalated, but said she was an innocent bystander.

As of now, Hagerstown City Police say they have a suspect in mind but no arrests have been made.

Robert W Johnson Community Center is hosting a community wide “Sit In” from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Chairs will be placed six feet apart from North Avenue, around Jonathan Street and end at Church Street. Staff members say their goal with the sit-in is to help stop senseless violence in their community.