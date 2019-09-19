Residents in Washington County discuss ethnic diversity in the county on a panel

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– Some residents in Washington County came together to have an open dialogue about ethnic diversity in Washington County.

The purpose of the event was to foster a conversation within the community. Panelists included Anila Haq, a Muslim American, Carlos Mellott and Zunny Kimball Matema from the Washington County Diversity and Inclusion Committee. All the panelists agreed there’s a lot of division in Washington County.

“I see a town and a county that is divided, and I think the more we can do to have dialogue and connect with each other, we really have more in common than we have that are different,” said Mellott.

The forum was organized by the United Democrats of Washington County.

