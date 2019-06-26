Residents celebrate new bridge following severe flood damage

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM)–In May of 2018, the southern part of Washington County experienced heavy rainfall and flooding causing several roads to close.

Vince Caruso is a local resident and a retired civil engineer, and he says he remembers the damage, “And I came down here, and it was amazing to see the pavement was just lifted right up — big slabs of pavement were thrown out and into the field.”

Now just over a year later, residents and county officials are celebrating recovery efforts, starting with a ribbon cutting of the Garretts Mill Road Bridge.

“This is one bridge of several that were destroyed throughout that event,” said R. David Hays of the Washington County EMS, “with federal disaster assistance, we were able to bring this bridge back to functionality and open it back up for the citizens here at South County.”

Hays and many others assisted in the recovery efforts, and he says that the cost for the Garretts Mill Road Bridge alone rounded out to $1.1-million and that repairs to other roads and bridges are still underway.

“To date, we’re just over $2-million in total damages, but all the restoration is not done,” said Hays, “One big project that’s still left to be completed is Back Road, that’s going to be a significant price.”

But nonetheless, residents like Caruso are glad that the recovery efforts have come sooner rather than later.

“It was amazing to see the progress and the ingenuity of the people who built this bridge,” said Caruso, “I told them, ‘I don’t think we deserve a bridge this nice.'”