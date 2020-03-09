Residents are being evacuated due to large wildfire in Beaver, Okla.

BEAVER COUNTY, Okla. (KSNW) – Multiple fire crews are working to put out a large wildfire in Beaver, Oklahoma.
Residents in the area are being asked to evacuate their homes after a large wildfire sparked just before 1 p.m. on Saturday, according to the US National Weather Service Amarillo, Texas.
The U.S. National Weather Service Amarillo, Texas, says residents living in the intersection of Highway 23 and County Road EW-21 should consider evacuating at this time.
According to the National Weather Service in Dodge City, Kan., the fire is moving north/ northwest towards Mocane and Forgan.
There are no reports of injuries.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
