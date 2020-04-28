Residents approve of Gov. Justice’s reopening plan

FALLING WATERS, W.Va. (WDVM) — A national poll released Tuesday shows that 77 percent of those surveyed believe their governor is doing a good job managing the coronavirus crisis.

Yet across some states, governors are still criticized for lifting bans on business closings too quickly, as was the case with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp — while others, like New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo are under fire for not letting business display the “open sign” on their storefronts fast enough.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has been holding daily briefings with his plan to gradually phase in increased economic activity, an approach pretty much getting high marks from residents of the eastern panhandle.

Keegan Grove of Martinsburg has a landscaping business and understands the push and pull of protecting the public health while, at the same time, keeping the economy from tanking. “I’m a little skeptical that if we all go back out into the public then the coronavirus might rise again,” he says. “But at the same time, we’ve got to get back out working. Businesses — small businesses — we have got to keep working. If not it’s going to crush the economy.”

Doug Murphy of Hedgesville has nothing but praise for Governor Justice’s handling of the crisis. He’s opening it up in different phases,” says Murphy, “just like the president wanted and I think he’s doing a great job.”

Governor Justice is calling for a measured reopening of West Virginia business based on positive tests for the coronavirus staying under a rate of three percent. Read his plan for small businesses here.