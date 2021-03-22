Residential fire displaces dozens

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded Monday around 5:30 p.m. to a residential fire at 9906 Walker House Road.

Responders said that they rescued several people from upper floors using a ladder as well as helped others leave the building. Officials say that the fire is currently under control and that several patients are being evaluated for smoke inhalation. One victim was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Update – 2nd Alarm in Gaithersburg, Walker House Apts, 9900blk Walker House Rd, fire in apt on terrace level several, heavy smoke elsewhere, several residents extracted/rescued via ground ladders by @mcfrs FFs while others were assisted out, 1 resident w/ NLT injuries transported https://t.co/TpXpDJ9pRf pic.twitter.com/0wVAx8SzKV — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) March 22, 2021

A tweet from Pete Piringer, Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service, said that “dozens of residents, including adults, children, and pets will be displaced.”

Responders said that the fire expanded to an upper floor from the terrace level of the three-story apartment.