Research shows Americans are continuing to snack more

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– Research shows that Americans love eating snacks, but is it good for their health?

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports over the last 30 years adults are snacking more every day. Health officials believe the trend leads to health issues such as obesity and heart disease. Dr. Michelle Walker at Family Healthcare of Hagerstown says many people are so busy they don’t take the time to eat healthy foods. Dr. Walker says it’s okay to snack, but says it’s better to stay away from foods that are high in calories and sugar.

“Snacking is okay if you’re doing it in a healthy way. So, trying to eat fruits and vegetables and I know we all talk about doing that, eat the rainbow of the fruits and vegetables, take a little time to prep ahead of time, so you can make it grab and go and put it in little snack containers,” said Dr. Walker.

Dr. Walker also says it’s important for people to factor in portion sizes when they eat meals every day as well.