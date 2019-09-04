Rescue dog arrives in Frederick, escaping Hurricane Dorian

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — With Hurricane Dorian sweeping through the Caribbean and the East Coast, thousands of lives are in dangers, including animals.

One dog was rescued from the abusive environment from Georiga and it was carried to Frederick for safety.

The Boston terrier/American bulldog mix called Milo is one of 16 dogs that were pulled out of an abusive situation in Georgia. Milo arrived at Frederick Municipal Airport alongside volunteer pilots who are with Apollo’s Angels and Pilots n’ Paws.

Milo’s new owners Margaret and Philip Warker welcome the newest member to their family.

Anthony Russo, who is a volunteer pilot for Pilots n’ Paws, said they have been doing this for a long time, “That’s something giving us our flying purpose… Something very important for folks to adopt the dogs, rescuing the animals.”

Margaret Warker, who adapted Milo says she was grateful of those volunteers and organizations to get their hands on rescuing those animals, and give those to the people who are really taking good care of them.

If you are very interested to adopt a dog, visit angels.rescueme.org for a list of dogs that are awaiting adoption.

If you are interested to be a volunteer pilot, go visit www.pilotsnpaws.org.