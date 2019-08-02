Rescan today to keep WDVM

(WDVM) — WDVM’s Rescan Day is August 2. We’re changing frequencies, which requires you to rescan if you watch us for free through a digital antenna.
For cable and satellite subscribers, no action is required.
To rescan and keep your channels: Select “scan” or “autotune” from your TV or converter box control menu to start the scanning process.
You can usually find instructions by pressing the “set-up” or “menu” buttons on your television or digital antenna remote control.
For more information, visit our page on Rescan Day and check out TVAnswers for another video tutorial.
