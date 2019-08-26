Pikeside area evacuated, explosives experts working to determine if there is a threat

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — According to Berkeley County Sheriff Keller, Route 11 in the areas of Paynes Ford Road and Tabler Station are closed and the area is being evacuated.

Explosives experts are currently investigating if the old military ordnance found by a person in their parent’s home is a threat, according to Keller.

Keller said a person was sorting through items in the home of their recently deceased parent in Pikeside, and found military ordnance which they brought to the Air National Guard in Martinsburg to determine if it could still be live.

Explosives experts recommended to Keller to clear 2,500 meters around where the ordnance was found while they investigate the threat. The evacuations affected a number of residents in the Pikeside area.

We’re getting reports of evacuations in Martinsburg near the Air National Guard and have a reporter heading to the scene to confirm details.

