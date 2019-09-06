Rep. David Trone discusses issues impacting Western Maryland

HAGERSTOWN (WDVM) — As the House and Senate are set to return from summer recess next week, Maryland’s sixth district Congressman, David Trone (D), has been traveling across Western Maryland.

Congressman Trone sat down with WDVM’S Mark Kraham to discuss some of the issues the district is facing including the battle with opioids, issues with accessing broadband, and the stigma around mental health. But, Trone also discussed a major issue that he says he killing youth death by gun suicide.

“They [youth] was overwhelmed with depression and anxiety and it made an impulsive life-ending decision and it is not reversible,” said Trone. “So, we need a way to create a situation where guns are not available so easily where children can pick up… adolescents can pick up these guns. Did you know children from zero to five die of guns?”

You can find that full interview with Congressman Trone on “Issues and Insiders with Mark Kraham” on WDVM.