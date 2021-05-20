Renovations to state park lodge in Berkeley Springs complete

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced Thursday that the $25 million Cacapon State Park lodge renovations in Berkeley Springs are complete.

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced on Thursday that the $25 million renovation to the Cacapon State Park lodge just outside of Berkeley Springs is complete: visitors are now welcome.

Along with 78 guest rooms, the lodge has a restaurant, lounge, spa, heated indoor pool, fitness center and outdoor patios. A bonus for the project is that furnishings for the facility were manufactured by the Gat Creek Timber Mill, a major employer in Morgan County. The park’s lake, cabins, golf course and hiking trails are all popular with visitors.

Laura Smith with Travel Berkeley Springs said, “It’s not only the nostalgia of the park and that it was built in the ’30’s by the CCC, it’s always been a beautiful state park with 6,000 acres. Now we have this beautiful new lodge.”

The resort attracts many tourists from the Baltimore-Washington area. A new proposed highway bypass will help relieve the traffic congestion in and around Berkeley Springs

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News