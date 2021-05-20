Renovations to state park lodge in Berkeley Springs complete

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced on Thursday that the $25 million renovation to the Cacapon State Park lodge just outside of Berkeley Springs is complete: visitors are now welcome.

Along with 78 guest rooms, the lodge has a restaurant, lounge, spa, heated indoor pool, fitness center and outdoor patios. A bonus for the project is that furnishings for the facility were manufactured by the Gat Creek Timber Mill, a major employer in Morgan County. The park’s lake, cabins, golf course and hiking trails are all popular with visitors.

Laura Smith with Travel Berkeley Springs said, “It’s not only the nostalgia of the park and that it was built in the ’30’s by the CCC, it’s always been a beautiful state park with 6,000 acres. Now we have this beautiful new lodge.”

The resort attracts many tourists from the Baltimore-Washington area. A new proposed highway bypass will help relieve the traffic congestion in and around Berkeley Springs