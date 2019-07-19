Renovations to begin on one of Frederick County’s oldest historic homes

WALKERSVILLE, Md (WDVM) — One of the oldest houses in Frederick County is still standing and dates back to the 1700’s, but it still needs a lot of work to bring it back to life.

Off of Route-26 in Walkersville stands the Beatty-Cramer House.

In 1987, local resident Joe Lubozynski passed by it on his way back and forth to work, until one day he decided to pull over and peer inside.

“I noticed it was vacant and I looked in the windows and I saw some ornate hinges and i thought the house has got to be older than what it looks on the outside,” Lubozynski explained.

That began Lubozynski’s journey into becoming a volunteer with the Frederick County Landmarks Foundation and into the history of one of the county’s oldest, standing properties.

The house dates back to 1748, the same year Frederick County was established.

The land was bought by Susanna Beatty of New York, and construction of the home was carried on by her descendants using architecture popular in the Hudson Valley area and heavily influenced by the Dutch.

In 18th century Frederick, few houses were created with Dutch influence. What makes this house stand apart was its H-bent timber frames.

“A timber-frame means the heavy post and beams. The house is a timber-frame house but in Maryland there were English and German timber-framing methods used. This method represents more of a Dutch tradition,” said Lubozynski.

That rare architecture in the historic house is what saved it from being burned down by previous owners in 1987.

That year, the Frederick County Landmarks Foundation gained ownership.

Now a $16,000 grant from Preservation Maryland will be the first step in restoring the home.

“Stabilization and a bit of repair is the like a baby step toward getting the building back to where everything is in good condition,” explained Lubozynski.