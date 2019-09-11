Remembrance in the Park honors fallen heroes

Many people came together for this time of remembrance and to never forget those who gave their all on September 11th 2001.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– The annual Remembrance in the Park Memorial Ceremony took place Tuesday evening in Hagerstown.

The ceremony was held to honor those who currently serve, or have served, in the military, law enforcement and emergency services, along with citizens who volunteer to keep the community a safe place to live.

Many people came together for this time of remembrance and to never forget those who gave their all on September 11th 2001.

“We shouldn’t ever forget that. We should always honor them and their memory, for that what makes this country great, living for others,” said Rich Bower, who is the chief of Chaplains for Washington County and retired Army Colonel Chaplain.

Fallen heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty were honored by a reading of each name followed by a tolling of the bell.