Remembering the Stonewall Inn uprising 50 years later

News

The Stonewall uprising was the first big event towards the LGBTQ liberation movement.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM)– As Pride Month slowly comes to an end, community members in Fairfax County are celebrating the 50 year anniversary of the Stonewall Inn uprising in New York City.


The Stonewall Inn protests were sparked by common police raids to establishments that welcomed members of the LGBTQ community. At the time in the 1960s, the LGBTQ community members faced great oppression for their sexual orientation. The Stonewall Inn riots became the first big event towards the LGBTQ liberation movement.

Event Organizer Karl Frisch says it’s an important moment for Fairfax County to celebrate. 

“It’s interesting to see how far we’ve come in 50 years and far we still have to go. Even here in Virginia LGBTQ people do not have protections from workplace discrimination. They can be kicked out of housing without being able to sue their landlord just because of who they love,” said Karl Frisch, Democratic Candidate for Fairfax County School Board.

Fairfax County made proclamations recognizing June as Pride month and October as LGBTQ History Month.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Download the Local DVM app!

iOS App Store
Google Play Store

LocalDVM App
Get your local news, weather and sports in the palm of your hands from across the area! Download the app on iTunes or Google Play today.