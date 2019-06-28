Remembering the Stonewall Inn uprising 50 years later

The Stonewall uprising was the first big event towards the LGBTQ liberation movement.

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM)– As Pride Month slowly comes to an end, community members in Fairfax County are celebrating the 50 year anniversary of the Stonewall Inn uprising in New York City.



The Stonewall Inn protests were sparked by common police raids to establishments that welcomed members of the LGBTQ community. At the time in the 1960s, the LGBTQ community members faced great oppression for their sexual orientation. The Stonewall Inn riots became the first big event towards the LGBTQ liberation movement.

Event Organizer Karl Frisch says it’s an important moment for Fairfax County to celebrate.

“It’s interesting to see how far we’ve come in 50 years and far we still have to go. Even here in Virginia LGBTQ people do not have protections from workplace discrimination. They can be kicked out of housing without being able to sue their landlord just because of who they love,” said Karl Frisch, Democratic Candidate for Fairfax County School Board.

Fairfax County made proclamations recognizing June as Pride month and October as LGBTQ History Month.