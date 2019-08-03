Remembering a lost life to remind people of Maryland’s move over laws

HALFWAY, Md. (WDVM)– A first responder whose life was lost in the line of work, serves as a reminder of Maryland’s move over laws.

“He was a member of the fire company. He ran fire calls. Once he got older he became fire police and was one of the best fire police we have ever had,” said Kim Anderson, vice president of the Volunteer Fire Co. of Halfway.

On I-81 south in Washington County stands a sign dedicated to Captain Joe Kroboth who was killed there while responding to a call.

Emergency responders and tow operators are required to wear a vest, but drivers should always move over for these vehicles and slow down.

In Maryland, a law was passed in Captain Kroboth’s honor, because they believe move over laws could have saved his life.

“There’s times it scares us, other times we see people move over and we appreciate when they do,” said Darin Lidback, who is a firefighter and EMT for Halfway Volunteer Fire Company.

According to a national poll by Mason Dixon Polling & Research, sponsored by the National Safety Commission, 71% of Americans have not heard of move over laws.