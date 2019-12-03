Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs takes part in Giving Tuesday

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone. While both are huge spending days that benefit parts of the economy, they focus on the consumer not the community.

Giving Tuesday is an international day of charitable giving. It’s day that’s meant to capture the essence of the holiday season, to give back.

Well this Giving Tuesday the Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs wants you to consider them. After all, the day is a way to honor your community.

“We really rely on the community to help us serve the homeless in need, and sometimes those in need aren’t always visible, ” said Anastasia Kornilova, an executive assistant at the organization. “You know sometimes, there’s the single mother struggling to make it paycheck to paycheck or there are people who are literally homeless and you can see that on the streets. If you don’t know how to help them in a tangible way if you donate to us you’re helping us build programs and give them tangible goods that can better their live right now.”

The group works to provide to some of Frederick counties most vulnerable residents with programs and resources in a time of crisis.

All monetary donations will go towards programs like homeless prevention, health care, emergency shelter, and the food bank.

If you are interested in participating in Giving Tuesday, click here.

Giving Tuesday is only one day out of the year, but the organization takes donations all year long. To learn more about what the coalition needs, be sure to visit their website and use the #WISHLISTWEDNESDAY.

They are always in need of toilet paper, paper towels, and hygiene supplies.