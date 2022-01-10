Red Kettle Campaign racks up $87,000 for Hagerstown Salvation Army

In this Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, photo, bell ringer Carolyn Harper encourages people to donate to the Salvation Army’s annual holiday red kettle campaign on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile. Cashless shoppers have a new option to give to the Army’s red kettle campaign this year using their smartphone. Leaders hope adding Apple and Google payment options will boost fundraising to the campaign, which makes up 10% of The Salvation Army’s annual budget. Those donations fund programs providing housing, food and other support to people in poverty. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — All holiday season long you may have recognized people ringing a bell standing next to a red donation box outside of stores like Walmart.

That donation box goes towards the Red Kettle Campaign that the Salvation Army does annually.

This year, the Red Kettle Campaign racked up $87,00 for the Hagerstown Salvation Army.

“It allows us to better serve those individuals, whether they’re coming to us in need or they need a space to come and spend the night or even have our programs with our athletics and our community center programs that we have for after school, to be able to serve those individuals. Those dollars go a long way to help us make those ends meet,” said Captain Jimmy Taylor, commanding officer of the Hagerstown Salvation Army.

Funds go directly to services in Washington County supporting the community center, soup kitchen, the women’s and children’s shelter and utility and assistance program.

The annual goal for this year was $100,000.