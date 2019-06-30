Red Dragon Martial Arts teaches self defense

In the self defense seminar, those who attended learned how to avoid dangerous situations, what to do do if a situation occurs and how to react.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Today, self defense is more important than ever when it comes to a dangerous situation, which is why Red Dragon Martial Arts in Hagerstown offered beginner techniques to help people feel and be safer.

In the self defense seminar, those who attended learned how to avoid dangerous situations, what to do do if a situation occurs and how to react.

15 year old Rachel Fitzsimmons is entering her junior year of high school and has learned some techniques that will allow her to escape a predator in case of an emergency.

“Because my mom gets mad that I like to walk by myself so she thought I should take some self defense classes.. How to get out of any holds if someone grabs me and what to do if I see someone, how to recognize a dangerous situation, all that stuff,” she said.

Some other techniques that were taught in this course were how to escape a choke hold, being grabbed by the wrist and how to defend themselves.