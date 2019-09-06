Recovery’s Got Talent show featured performers who are in recovery

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM)– Frederick County, Md. is observing National Recovery Month with their Frederick County Goes Purple initiative.

This is a grassroots effort to inform the public about substance-related deaths. On Thursday, there was a Recovery’s Got Talent Show in Baker Park in Frederick. The show featured individuals who struggled with addiction, but who are now on the right path to recovery. Some of the performers say music helped them cope while they were in recovery.

“Music has really been my best friend throughout the years. It’s something that has never let me down, you know. It’s something you can continue to grow at and get better at,” said Jeffrey Steffen, a recovering addict.

This Saturday, the kickoff event will take place at Carroll Creek Linear Park. Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner and Health Officer Barbara Brookmyer will give a National Recovery Month proclamation.