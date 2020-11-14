Recovery Unplugged, healing treatment through music

ANNANDALE, Va. (WDVM) — A drug and alcohol treatment center in Northern Virginia, founded in 2018, has brought its clients a new method of recovery — through music therapy.

Paul Pellinger, Co-Founder of Recovery Unplugged, has been using music as a form of recovery for over 30 years. His expertise led him to open rehab treatment centers utilizing a new approach to help addicts find a road to recovery.

Courtesy: Recovery Unplugged.

“Music has the ability to appeal to the same pleasure centers of the brain as drugs and alcohol do. It releases endorphins, it increases serotonin levels, it pretty much provides a payoff for clients to stay clean,” said Pellinger.

Pellinger has experienced first-hand how music can be used as catalyst for recovery, inviting celebrity musicians and local artists to perform at treatment centers for “Feel Good Friday” sessions where patients become uplifted by tunes, something we all enjoy.

Richie Supa. Courtesy: Recovery Unplugged.

“We were exposed to music when we were in our mother’s womb through the heartbeat, so there’s no defense against it. It’s innate in us,” expressed Pellinger.

Recovery Unplugged’s musical Director of Creative Recovery is Richie Supa, award-winning songwriter for Aerosmith.

Problems that have arose from the pandemic have caused an increase in drugs and alcohol addiction, but Pellinger said, if you already have one problem, drinking leads to two problems.

“When you have fear and anxiety of the future, and whether it’s getting COVID, or your job or supporting your family, financial insecurities, or whatever the case may be, it’s very difficult to not find some type of an escape…What I’ve seen is an increase in relapses, an increase in first-time uses, an increase in admissions,” stated Pellinger.

As a silver lining, Pellinger said he has noticed more people are taking this time as they’re either working from home or unfortunately unemployed, to get clean and healthy.

Pellinger’s book “Music is Our Medicine” is available on Amazon. Pellinger also co-founded Face the Music Foundation, a nonprofit with a goal to erase the stigma behind addiction and spread awareness through music recovery, targeting adolescents across the country.