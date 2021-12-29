Records show lots of cash spent on advertising to influence Sen. Manchin votes on Capitol Hill

Outside interest groups spent millions on advertising this fall urging West Virginia voters to vote for or against legislation pending on Capitol Hill.

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — Congress is on its holiday break right now, which may explain why you are not seeing and hearing all those ads asking you to call Sen. Joe Manchin (D – W.Va.) to vote this way or that.

It turns out that outside special-interest groups spent $1 million this fall on broadcast and internet advertising, asking you to contact Sen. Manchin and ask that he vote for or against a wide range of bills, whether it be infrastructure or prescription drugs or election reform. Groups like End Citizens United, Maintain Mountain Values, Americans for Prosperity, Patients for Affordable Drugs and Future Majority all contributed a lot of money to persuade West Virginia’s influential senator. Sid all this spending have an impact? We asked eastern panhandle voters.

“Absolutely not,” said Melissa Briggs of Shepherdstown. “No. He’s pretty strong on his stance, so he’s going to do what he thinks is right for us.”

West Virginia ranks 40th in the nation’s population, but these outside groups spent the 25th largest amount of money on Facebook ads among all the states trying to influence Sen. Manchin’s vote.