Recognizing signs of abuse in children

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — During this quarantine period child advocacy officials are concerned about the well being of children.

Parents who are still required to work outside the home, might leave children on their own who shouldn’t be left alone, and it could put children at risk of child abuse, neglect and sexual abuse.

“Unfortunately, I believe we are going to see the number of child abuse reports decrease significantly, which in fact you might think, it’s a good thing, but in fact, its a very bad thing because we know the abuse is not stopping, in fact the abuse may be getting worse due to new stressors put on families,” said family advocate, Megan Hedges.

Officials are asking that the community band together and be aware of the signs and symptoms that may affect children.