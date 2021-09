Reba McEntire speaks onstage during the The 54th Annual CMA Awards at Nashville’s Music City Center on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA)

(WTRF) — Country music legend Reba McEntire was one of the many people rescued from an Oklahoma building after a stairwell collapsed.

Close call for @reba in Atoka, Oklahoma Tuesday (9/14/21) Sure glad she and boyfriend Rex Linn are ok!

While touring an old building, a staircase collapsed. They were among seven people inside. Atoka’s finest came to the rescue.

No one hurt, just some bumps and bruises. pic.twitter.com/ppLhQOLDuA — Lisanne Anderson (@Lisanne2016_) September 15, 2021

According to a video obtained by News 12 McEntire was assisted out of a second-story window onto a ladder by firefighters.

McEntire is reportedly fine and was checked by paramedics on site.

The city’s Emergency Management Director, Travis Mullins, confirmed to Fox News that the incident took place on Tuesday