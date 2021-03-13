Ready for St. Patrick’s Day? Try this recipe for slow cooker corned beef and cabbage

LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) -- A bipartisan Texas two-some of Republican Sen. John Cornyn and Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar toured a South Texas facility on Friday where unaccompanied migrant children are being held, and then they held a roundtable discussion with border leaders in Laredo in which Cornyn compared the immigration situation on the border to a "Category 5 hurricane."

After the 90-minute roundtable, Cuellar announced in a press conference that the Texas capital city of Austin is joining the list of cities where undocumented migrants are being released by federal officials. Citing officials with ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations, Cuellar said if the migrants are processed through the South Texas detention facilities in Karnes City and/or Dilley they are heading to Austin.