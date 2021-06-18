Ranson rally mobilizing green coalition in West Virginia’s eastern panhandle

Maura Ross is a leader of the Eastern Panhandle Green Coalition and is fighting heavy industry like the Rockwool plant in Jefferson County, West Virginia.

RANSON, W.Va. (WDVM) — Rolling into this summer season weekend, the Eastern Panhandle Green Coalition is rallying on Newport Avenue here to promote its agenda for environmental quality.

Their hope is that Congress and the West Virginia legislature — which meets in a special session Monday — will focus on clean energy jobs. Friday’s rally complements a filing with the state Environmental Quality Board, objecting to the stormwater permit for the Rockwool manufacturing plant, set to be fully operational this year. The Green Coalition sees it as an important part of its broader agenda.

Maura Ross with the coalition said, “Jefferson County has a thriving tourism industry. We don’t want to see investments in heavy industry. That’s going to jeopardize that. We want to make sure that we’re putting our investments in green solutions.”

The coalition is aligned with the Sierra Club and West Virginians for Sustainable Development. The Friday evening rally is streamed on the Eastern Panhandle Green Coalition Facebook page.