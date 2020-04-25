Ramadan starts, faces social distancing requirements

HAGERSTOWN, Md (WDVM) – Friday was the first day of Ramadan, a holy month of fasting for the Muslim community.

Participants break their fast at sundown every day, sometimes at their mosque, but because of the coronavirus, they are practicing their religion while social distancing.

Ammar Najar at the Islamic society in Germantown said he has now transitioned his teachings to online videos and the community is keeping in contact with each other during this time.

“We have to protect each other and protect every human being because it is our duty as we are the successors on this earth,” Najar said. “To establish what the almighty God wants us to do which is to develop and do good for each other.”

Najar said the end of thirty-day fast is called the Eid al-Fitr which is usually a large celebration.

Under stay-at-home orders, however, they will instead be finding other ways to celebrate while keeping the community safe.