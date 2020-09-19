Rally for Racial and Economic Justice set for eastern panhandle Sunday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — Happening this Sunday…eastern panhandle residents are showing their support for racial and economic justice and COVID-19 relief efforts.

They have planned caravans from Berkeley and Jefferson counties, then to stage a socially-distanced rally at Morgan’s Grove Park south of Shepherdstown. The caravan and rally are planned by the Eastern Panhandle Central Labor Council of the AFL-CIO and the region’s NAACP. And their message? Protect public health and support racial and economic justice.

Says Patience Wait with the Caravan & Rally for Justice, “we have taken every measure we can to make sure we are well organized, that they can participate safely.”

And John Case, also working with the Caravan & Rally for Justice says, “we can do better and I think trying to better involve as much of the community as possible.”

Caravans will meet at 12:30 pm Sunday at both Washington High School in Charles Town and the Spring Mills Wal-Mart parking lot, then rally at Morgans Grove south of Shepherdstown at 2:30 pm.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories