Rally for Racial and Economic Justice set for eastern panhandle Sunday

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — Happening this Sunday…eastern panhandle residents are showing their support for racial and economic justice and COVID-19 relief efforts.

They have planned caravans from Berkeley and Jefferson counties, then to stage a socially-distanced rally at Morgan’s Grove Park south of Shepherdstown. The caravan and rally are planned by the Eastern Panhandle Central Labor Council of the AFL-CIO and the region’s NAACP. And their message? Protect public health and support racial and economic justice.

Says Patience Wait with the Caravan & Rally for Justice, “we have taken every measure we can to make sure we are well organized, that they can participate safely.”

And John Case, also working with the Caravan & Rally for Justice says, “we can do better and I think trying to better involve as much of the community as possible.”

Caravans will meet at 12:30 pm Sunday at both Washington High School in Charles Town and the Spring Mills Wal-Mart parking lot, then rally at Morgans Grove south of Shepherdstown at 2:30 pm.