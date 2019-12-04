Rabid fox on the loose in Washington County

HAGERSTGOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Local health officials have confirmed a case of rabies in a fox in Hagerstown.

The fox was seen in the area of Woodland Way. The Washington County Health Department plans to make rounds in that area to alert locals.

The department urges anyone who may have come in contact to alert WCHD immediately. “Exposure is defined as a bite, scratch, or contact of saliva or body fluids from an infected animal with a mucous membrane, for example, an eye,” according to the department.

As for your pets, the department says “owners should remember that the best protection for themselves, their families, and their pets are up-to-date rabies vaccinations of animals with which they come into routine contact.”