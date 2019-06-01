Question Of The Day Rules



Wait for the Question to be asked, be the first eligible person to e-mail the correct answer to Tune in to WDVM News weekdays starting at 5:30am to play Question of the Day.Wait for the Question to be asked, be the first eligible person to e-mail the correct answer to amshow@localdvm.com and you win!

CONTEST RULES

ELIGIBILITY:

Open to legal U.S. residents of the WDVM viewing area, 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Void where prohibited or restricted by applicable federal, state or local laws or regulations. Entrants must have access to e-mail to enter and win. If any prize notification or e-mail is undeliverable, or in the event of non-compliance with any other requirements, the prizes will be forfeited and awarded to the next eligible entrant. Employees of Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc., WDVM-TV, their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, contractors working on their products, projects or promotions, advertising and promotion agencies and members of their immediate families (parents, children and siblings and their spouses) and household members are not eligible to enter, play, or win any prizes. No purchase necessary.

HOW TO ENTER:

Watch for the “Question of the Day” segment during WDVM Morning News from 6am-7am Monday through Friday. Deadline to enter is 7am. Email your multiple choice answer, name and hometown to amshow@localdvm.com. Deadline for entering is before the answer for “Question of the Day” is announced during WDVM Morning News Monday through Friday between 6am-7am.

WINNER:

Winner(s) will be chosen based on their multiple choice answer that WDVM deems to be correct, in its sole discretion by checking two independent sources and in the order which the answers were received via e-mail. Individuals may only win once per business quarter. If the winner has already won that business quarter, they will be disqualified and the next entrant will be awarded the prize.

PRIZES:

Prizes will change regularly and vary in value based on inventory. WDVM reserves the right to only offer prizes based on the station?s discretion and availability of prizes. If there is a prize for a particular day, it will be stated before or during the time that the Question is asked. Prizes must be claimed within two weeks of winner notification via e-mail. If prizes go unclaimed within this time period, winner forfeits the prize. Prizes that require more than a USPS forever stamp to mail must be picked up at the station, WDVM 13 East Washington Street Hagerstown MD between the hours of 8:30 and 5pm Monday through Friday. “Question of the Day” will be played regardless if there is a prize to award. Prizes will not be awarded every day.

DATES OF CONTESTS:

“Question of the Day” is an on-going contest.

DISCLAIMER:

Winners assume all liability for any injury or damages caused or claimed to be caused by his or her participation in the Contest and/or the acceptance and/or use of any prize, and release WDVM/Your4State.com, Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc., and all prize providers from any such liability. The released parties assume no responsibility for any injury or damage to participants’ or to any other persons’ computer, relating to or resulting from entering or downloading materials or software in connection with this game. The released parties are not responsible for technical, hardware, software, or telephone malfunctions of any kind, lost or unavailable network connections, or failed, incorrect, incomplete, inaccurate, garbled or delayed electronic communications caused by the user or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in this Game or by any human error, computer error or other error or problem of any kind which may occur in the serving of game pieces in this game. This contest is governed by the laws of the United States. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply. All taxes on the prize and any other expenses not specified above are the sole responsibility of the winner. Entry constitutes permission (except where prohibited by law) to WDVM and their designee’s use of winners’ names, hometown and likenesses for purposes of advertising, promotion, and publicity purposes without additional compensation.

INTERNET:

If for any reason, the Internet Contest is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, and unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of WDVM, which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity of the Contest, WDVM reserves the right in its discretion to disqualify any individual it believes has tampered with the entry process, and/or cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Contest. WDVM assumes no responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alternation of, entries. WDVM is not responsible for any problems or technical malfunction of any telephone network or lines, computer on-line systems, servers, or provider, computer equipment, software, failure of any e-mail to be received by WDVM because of technical problems, human error or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any Web site, or any combination thereof, including any injury or damage to the participant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from participation or downloading any materials in this contest.



CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE CONTEST IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BY MADE, WDVM RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES AND OTHER REMEDIES FROM ANY OFFENDER TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. In the event of a dispute, entries will be declared made by the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, on-line served provider or other organization (e.g. business, educational, institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. Sponsors may require proof of account holder status. The use of automated entry devices is prohibited.

ADDITIONAL RULES:

Prizes are sponsored by WDVM. Entrants agree to abide by these Official Rules and by the decisions of WDVM, whose decisions are final. Failure to comply with these rules may result in disqualification from this promotion. Sponsors reserve the right to permanently disqualify from any promotion it sponsors, any person it believes has intentionally violated these rules. WDVM RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CHANGE ANY AND ALL RULES AT ANY TIME.

WDVM VIEWING AREA DEFINED:

In Pennsylvania: Somerset, Bedford, Fulton, Franklin, Adams, Cumberland.

In Maryland: Garrett, Allegany, Washington, Frederick, Montgomery, Prince Georges, Calvert, St Mary’s, Charles.

In Virginia: Frederick, Clarke, Warren, Shenandoah, Page, Rappahannock, Fauquier, Culpepper, Prince William, Loudoun, Arlington, Fairfax, Stafford, King George.

In West Virginia: Mineral, Hampshire, Hardy, Morgan, Berkeley, Jefferson, Grant, Westmoreland.