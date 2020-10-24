PWCD needs help identifying decomposed body

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a decomposed body that was found at the American Recycling Center in Manassas, Virginia on October 13.

PWCD says the body was significantly decomposed by the time it was located by an employee at the recycling center and an autopsy did not reveal the individual’s identity.

The autopsy did determine that the individual is a male, believed to be in his late 20’s to early 40’s. PWCD detectives believe he is around 5’1 to 5’4 and weighed between 120 to 140 lbs. They also took note of a heart-shaped tribal tattoo on his left bicep.

PWCD has released photos of the clothes the deceased was wearing.

Hard Rock Cafe sweatshirt worn by the deceased. Courtesy: PWCD.

If you have any information, PWCD is asking you to contact their tipline, 703.792.7000.