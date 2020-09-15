PWC investigates Woodbridge shooting

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night around 5p.m.

Officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of Buffalo Court where a victim was found with gunshot wounds to their lower body.

The victim was immediately transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

“While investigating the scene, we developed a suspect that was seen leaving the area, described as a black male, last seen wearing a black baseball-style cap, light colored t-shirt and no shoes” said Officer Wade Dickinson, PIO for PWC.

This is an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated.