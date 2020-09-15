PWC investigates Woodbridge shooting

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night around 5p.m.
Officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of Buffalo Court where a victim was found with gunshot wounds to their lower body.
The victim was immediately transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.
“While investigating the scene, we developed a suspect that was seen leaving the area, described as a black male, last seen wearing a black baseball-style cap, light colored t-shirt and no shoes” said Officer Wade Dickinson, PIO for PWC.
This is an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App