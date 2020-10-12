Purple Lounge fails to monitor parking lot, liquor licenses suspended

On October 8, a man and woman were arrested in the parking lot on narcotics charges, among others.

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Arlington County Police Department has suspended the Purple Ethiopian Restaurant and Lounge’s liquor licenses for failing to monitor its parking lot.

Last week, police were checking in on the restaurant to be sure its owners were in compliance of its licenses. During the surveillance, an officer found a man and woman inside a car in the parking lot, both intoxicated and in possession of narcotics. Police also recovered a firearm in the man’s pant pocket. Both were arrested and the man was held without bond.

There weren’t any security personnel patrolling the parking lot, as required by Virginia ABC. The restaurant also violated a Virginia ABC restriction that permits loitering, loud music, or drinking in the parking lot. The restaurant has lost its license for a minimum of 10 days.