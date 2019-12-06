Purple Line vehicle model display in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Ever wonder what the purple line would look like? Well now’s your chance as the model is making its rounds, the car is now on display in Silver Spring.

The 16-mile light rail line will extend from Bethesda to New Carrollton in Prince George’s County. The purple line vehicle model is on display at the Silver Spring Library in the downtown area. The model will be able to accommodate over 400 passengers with 80 seats. The model shows an area for bike racks and will also have handicapped capacity. Officials say the model won’t be there for long as it will make its way to another location.

“Our scale model is 7 feet 9 inches, that’s about 120th of the length of an actual car, our cars will be 140 feet, they will be the largest light rail vehicle in the country,” said Gary Witherspoon, Purple Line Communications.

The new light-rail line is expected to open in 2023.